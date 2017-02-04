Sherrey Green Hibdon of Granbury went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jan. 16, 2017.

Memorial services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at Granbury Church of the Nazarine in Granbury.

Sherrey was born March 22, 1954, to the late Sam Green and the late Mildred Tidwell Green.

She is survived by her mother, Nadine Green of Granbury; sons, Kirk Dyer of Fort Worth and Bobby Dyer Jr. of Clifton; brothers, Billy A. Green (wife, Nancy) of Fort Worth, Jimmy Green (wife, Eldora) of Glen Rose; sister, Lovenia Courtney of Godley; her caregivers and loving nephew and niece, Billy Jr. and Melony Green of Burleson; grandchildren, Kennedy Carroll (husband, Jason) of Fort Worth, Dakota Dyer and Shyann Dyer of Clifton; and great-grandson, Brantley Carrol. She is also survived by nephews and nieces of the home, Pamela, Clinton, Billy III, Ryan (wife, Brooklynn), and Kierston Green; host of nephews and nieces; aunt, Ruth Sterling, uncle, Glen Davis; and her life-long friend, Wynona Swaim.