Sarah Lee Jones passed peacefully from this life into the arms of our Lord and Savior on Friday, Aug 25, 2017 in the comfort of her home at the age of 96.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held Saturday, September 2, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at Annetta United Methodist Church, Annetta, TX. Burial will follow at the Annetta Cemetery. Her visitation will be held Friday, September 1, 2017 from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. at the Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel, 913 N. Elm Street, Weatherford, TX.

Mom was born July 4, 1921 in Strawn, TX. She was one of two children born to John H. and Alpha Chapman Muller. She met our Dad, William Linzie (Lin) Jones, marrying March 2, 1940 at Annetta United Methodist Church forming the solid foundation on which our family is built.

A Godly woman, Mom exemplified unconditional love in her daily life, always putting the needs of others above her own.

To know her was to love her. Our hearts are broken, but we know she is in Heaven with her Lord and Savior whom she loved so dearly.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lin; son, Freddie L. Jones; and her brother, John Harold Muller.

Survivors are her children: Bobby D. Jones, Sharon A. Bohning, Larry G. and Jan Jones, and Terry L. and Tweedi Jones; 15 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren with 2 on their way.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Methodist Children’s Home, 1111 Herring Ave., Waco, TX 76708.