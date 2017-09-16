Samantha Ann Payne, 30, passed away on Thursday, September 7, 2017. Memorial service: 10:00 AM, Wednesday, September 20, 2017, Long Creek Baptist Church.

Samantha was born on September 20, 1986 in Dublin, Texas to Winsett and Tresha Reddoch. She was a loving mother, wife, daughter, granddaughter and sister.

She was devoted to her two children, Kiya and Kambri. Spending time with her family and friends was her favorite thing to do. She was known for sending out “Happy Humpday” every Wednesday to all of her friends. She enjoyed Pinterest and snapchat.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Russell Farr.

Samantha is survived by her loving husband Anthony Payne, children: Kiya and Kambri, brother: AJ Parent and wife Taylor, sisters: Danielle Kretzmeier and husband Chris, and Alexis Ramirez and husband Lawrence, father: Winsett Reddoch, mother: Tresha Miller, grandparents: Nita Farr, Gail and Winsett Reddoch, and Bob Miller, great grandmother: Rebah Ellison and one nephew and two nieces.

Wiley Funeral Home made arrangements.