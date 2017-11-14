Ruth Dornes, 103, of Granbury, passed away on Tuesday, October 31, 2017. Memorial service: 2:00 PM, Sunday, November 5, 2017, Wiley Funeral Home Chapel, Granbury.

Ruth was born on January 30, 1914 in Otterville, Missouri to Emmett and Jessie Reed.

She was a homemaker and a loving mother and grandmother. She was a former member of First United Methodist Church, Granbury.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Elaine Luker.

Ruth is survived by her daughter: Cheryl Gove, one grandson, three granddaughters, and three generations of grandchildren.

Wiley Funeral Home made arrangements.