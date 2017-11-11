Ruth Adelia Pitts White went home to be with our Lord November 7, 2017. She was formerly from Granbury.

Graveside service: 12:00 PM, Saturday, November 11, 2017, Fairview Cemetery, Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Friday, November 10, 2017, Wiley Funeral Home, Granbury.

Ruth is survived by Brother Allen Pitts Jr, niece Melissa Pitts, nephew Darrin Pitts of Katy, nephew Allen Pitts III and wife Sabrina Pitts of Conroe, cousins Elizabeth Cosnahan Taylor and husband Charles of Dallas, Lynn Cosnahan Seguin, Mary Jean Roach, Jenny Roach Pruett and husband Larry of Collierville, TN., Great nephews Kristofer Pitts, Jared Zerhouni, Cameron Pitts and Great niece Victoria Pitts.

Ruth was born May 12, 1927 to Allen and Ruth Pitts of Dallas TX and attended Highland Park High School, class of 1945.

Upon graduating Highland Park, Ruth went to work for Lone Star Gas Company in Dallas and retired in 1982 after 37 years.

She married Warren S. White Dec. 21, 1968 retired to Granbury in 1982 to their ranch off of the Weatherford Hwy and was happily married for over 46 years.

Ruth was very interested in history and her ancestry. She discovered that her Mother belonged to the Daughters of the American Revolution.

When dementia began to take its toll, the family through research and records discovered Ruth’s descendants include:

4th Cousin of General George Smith Patton

5 x Great Grandfather Brigadier General Hugh Mercer

26 x direct ancestor King Henry Plantagenet, III

Above all she is a child of GOD our Lord Jesus Christ, was dearly loved and will be missed by all.