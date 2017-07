Roy James Freeman, of Granbury, was born December 2, 1933 in Abilene, Texas to Pearlie May Freeman and Vanus Jackson Freeman. He passed away Sunday, July 16, 2017 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Roy was preceded in death by his loving wife, Nancy Freeman.

Those left to cherish his memory: daughters, Deanna Hurst and husband Bill, Tanna Reeves and husband Brad; grandchildren, Nastasha Taylor, Geramie Riley, Brytany Miller, Zachary Hurst; great grandchildren, Audrey Taylor Saavedra, Georgia Taylor Saavedra, Emily Stanford, Olivia Suzarrey, Caitlyn Lackey, Cora Miller, (one on the way) Annabell Macy Stanford; and the many friends from “Pam’s Too.”

A Celebration of Life will be held at “Pam’s Too” (5320 Acton Hwy, Granbury TX 76049) at 3 PM Saturday, July 22, 2017.