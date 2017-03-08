Roy Glenn Moore, 92, formerly of deCordova, passed away peacefully in his home Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in Fort Worth.

Roy will be remembered for his dry wit, his wise counsel and his engagement with the world, both in nature and in politics.

Born on July 22, 1924, the youngest child of farmer, Eldon Austin Moore of Cedar, Iowa, and his wife, Louie Rice Moore, Roy was raised in Cedar, Iowa. After high school, with World War II in full swing, Roy enlisted in the U. S. Navy and rose to the rank of Lieutenant J.G. as a pilot flying fighter jets on aircraft carriers. While in the service, Roy met and married Etta Mae Stevens, the love of his life, and their 67 years of marriage were inspirational to all who knew them. Roy’s love for life shown through in so many ways, from his illustrious and irreverent career in insurance as an authority in maritime law, shipping, and off-shore drilling, to a long list of hobbies which included painting, woodworking, long motorcycle trips, fishing, reading and regaling his friends and family with his humor.

Roy was preceded in death by Etta Mae, who passed away on June 25, 2015.

Roy is survived by his daughter, Marsha M. Stripe (husband Michael C. Stripe) of Fort Worth; granddaughter, Kema Johnson of New Orleans, Louisiana; grandson, Colin R. Johnson of Providence, Rhode Island; and a large extended and loving family, which included cherished relationships with Susan Greenwood, Sandra Sawyer-Wicker, and their families.