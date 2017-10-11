Roy Gene Dawson, formerly of Granbury, passed away March 21, 2017 in Galveston, Texas. Born November 25, 1948 to Eugene D. Dawson and Imogene Reynolds-Dawson. Great grandson of Hood County pioneers, William M. Miller and Mary E. Mitchell-Miller.

Wiley Funeral home provided private funeral service at the W. M. Miller Cemetery in Waples, TX October 7, 2017 with Pastor Scott Pace officiating.

Roy grew up in Fort Worth, Texas graduating from Carter Riverside High School. He was an accomplished welder and brick mason for many years. Attended Acton Baptist Church while living in Granbury, Texas.

Roy was predeceased by his parents, grandparents, son David L. Dawson, and grandson David H. Dawson. Survived by brother Errol D. Dawson, sister Merlene Dawson, daughter Andrea O’Connor, and many other family members.

