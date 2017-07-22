Lt. Roy Earl Ator, USN retired, went to be with his wife in heaven July 16, 2017.

Roy will be laid to rest with full military honors Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Lipan, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his honor to VFW National Home for Children 3573 S. Waverly Road, Eaton Rapids, MI 48827.

He was born to Dexter and LeRoy Ator on May 6, 1933 in Lipan.

A native of Palo Pinto County, Roy attended Lipan schools. He entered the Navy during the Korean War and retired in 1973.

He married Army veteran Margaret June Wade in Anacosta, Maryland on July 14, 1956.

Roy was very active in several veteran organizations and believed strongly in giving back to their community.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Dexter, Lloyd, Joe Tom, John Paul, Herbert, Donald; and sisters Ruth Followill and Dorothy Bates, his loving wife June, daughter Carrie Ann, and many lifelong friends.

Roy is survived by his children, son Richard Ator and wife Cheryl, son Ronald Ator, daughter Robin Greer and husband Alan all of Lipan; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, and his service dog Rocky.