Rosemary Wayland Willenborg died July 28, 2017. Service is 10 am Saturday August 5 at Wiley Funeral Home, Granbury. Burial: 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 at Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park, Colleyville, Texas. Visitation is Friday August 4 from 6 – 8 pm.

In lieu of flowers please send contribution to Foster Childrens Home, 1779 North Graham Street, Stephenville, Texas 76401.

Rosemary was born June 10, 1930 in Prairie Hill, Texas to William Ray Wayland and Olive Duncan. She moved to Fort Worth in 1940. She graduated from Poly H.S. in Fort Worth in 1948. She married Will on August 20, 1948. They moved to Granbury in 1984.

She enjoyed quilting, sewing, reading, gardening, and bowling. She was a past member of Granbury Gardeners. She was a volunteer at Lake Granbury Medical Center. She worked for 30 years giving more than 12,250 hours.

She was a member of Daughters of the American, Major Jarrell Beasley Chapter, Crockett, Texas. She was a member of Granbury Church of Christ, John Knox Minister.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Bill and Hup Wayland and daughter Nancy Willenborg Booles.

Rosemary is survived by husband, L. L. “Will” Willenborg of Granbury, daughter Connie Axelson and husband Keith of Crockett, four grandchildren Jennifer Booles of Fort Worth, Christopher Axelson and wife Tammi of Lufkin Texas, Eric Axelson and wife Ashley of Magnolia Texas, and Jacob Axelson and wife Jennifer of Addison, Texas, nine great grandchildren, a great great grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Wiley Funeral Home made arrangements.