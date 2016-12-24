Rose Marie Hazle left this world Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, for the gates of heaven.

Memorial: Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Oklahoma where she formerly lived.

Rose lived in Granbury for over 20 years and worked as a nurse at a Granbury hospital for many years. She was quite the worker, always bringing in cookies or other food for co-workers and doctors.

She enjoyed going to church, loved her family and dogs and cats very much.

Survivors include her husband, Billy D. Hazle; daughters, Cindy Gilbert and Charles of Granbury, Marcia Resneder and Jon of Oklahoma, Pam Hunn and Robi of Oklahoma; sons, Craig Edmundson of Oklahoma and Mark Hazle and Donnie of Arlington; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and former husband.