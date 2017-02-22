Ronald W. Becker, 78, of Granbury passed away peacefully at home Feb. 13, 2017.

Celebration of Life ceremony will be announced at a later date.

He was born in Johnson City, New York. Ron served in the U.S. Army for two years. He moved to Fort Worth in 1974 and worked for Tandy Corp for 23 years.

When he retired, Ron moved to Granbury to live on his son’s ranch. He was a member of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Cris Keeling.

Ron is survived by his son, Dan Becker (wife, Patricia); granddaughters, Jordan and Dakota Becker; son-in-law, Jim Keeling and grandchildren, Jeff, Kevin and Ryan Keeling; sister, Jackie (husband, Paul) Bargher of Sidney, New York, with nephew, Craig and niece, Brenda and their families.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Frances Catholic Church.

Ron will be greatly missed by family and friends.