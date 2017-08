Ronald R. King of Granbury, 79, passed away Aug. 12, 2017. He was born Jan. 11, 1938.

The Air Force veteran retired after 20 years in the service.

He leaves wife Judy King, daughter Julie King, stepchildren Mary Gallardo, Christi Maupin, Lynn Stanek, Donna Hands, Morris Hands and Terry Phillips, along with many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Life: 2-4 p.m. Sept. 2 at VFW Post 7835 in Granbury.

Funeral service was Aug. 18 in Memphis, Tennessee.