Robert L. Schnick (Bob), 81, formerly of Granbury, went to be with the Lord Nov. 7, 2016.

Scriptural rosary of Christian hope: 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, St. Frances Cabrini Church, 2301 Acton Highway, Granbury.

Mass of Christian Burial: St. Frances Cabrini Church, 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.

The Rite of Committal and Military Burial: Holly Hills Cemetery in Granbury follow the Mass.

Bob was the son of Elmer L. and Mary Ann Schnick. He was born in Chicago, Jan. 30, 1935. He lived in Joliet, Illinois until he graduated from Joliet Township High School in August 1952. It was during that time he met Vivian Kuntz, the person he was to marry in December 1954 and who spent 60 years with him as his loving wife, best friend and partner for life. They were blessed with four children.

Bob joined the Air Force in September 1952 and retired from the US Air Force in December 1972.

He was a veteran of the Korean War and Vietnam. After retiring from the U.S. Air Force, Bob was employed by Hewlett Packard company as a computer technical support engineer and retired from HP December 1997.

Bob was active as a member of the Catholic church wherever he was living He was the RCIA director for his parish in Granbury. Bob was a member of the Knights of Columbus from 1965 until his death. He was active in the Pro-Life ministry. He participated in the St. Frances Cabrini Mission Outreach Ministry to the parish mission partner in Patzun, Guatemala. Bob made four mission trips to Guatemala.

In lieu of flowers, donations for “Mission Outreach – Guatemala Mission” may be sent “In Honor of Bob Schnick” to St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife Vivian on March 29, 2015, and by son Daniel Leroy Schnick on Jan. 2, 2000, and a brother Richard on Aug. 7, 2007.

Bob was survived by his three remaining children, son, Christopher Lee Schnick (wife, Cynthia Bechtold), of Plano; daughters, Jo Anne Marie (husband, Stephen) Prewitt, Lafayette, Louisiana; and Laura Lynne (husband, Len) Marek of Page, Arizona; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and sister, Kathleen (husband, Kenneth) Moleski of Sarasota, Florida.

Arrangements by Wiley Funeral Home.