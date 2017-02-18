Robert Graver of Granbury, 79, passed away Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Granbury.

The Graver family will celebrate Bob’s life privately.

Robert Donald Graver was born Nov. 4, 1937, in Turkey River, Iowa, the youngest of three sons to the late Frank David and Evelyn Elizabeth Scheller Graver. He married Mae on Nov. 12, 1960, and their union produced three children, Tom, Don, and Theresa.

Bob had a long career as a mechanical designer but in his spare time loved to fish, hunt, travel, read, and was a fan of the Cowboys and Rangers.

Bob was preceded in death by a son, Tom Graver; his parents; and two brothers.

Survivors: Wife of 56 years, Mae Graver of Granbury; son, Don Graver and wife, Susan, of Fort Worth; daughter, Theresa Graver of Granbury; grandsons, Bryson Proctor and Landon Childress, both of Fort Worth; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of loving friends.