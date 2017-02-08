Riley Christopher Massey passed from this world to the arms of our Lord Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. Riley was born Aug. 21,1979, to Mike and Christy Massey and was raised on the family farm in Hood County.

Riley was a graduate of Texas Christian University and Texas Wesleyan Law School. He was a C.P.A. and an attorney. His law practice was in Dallas, but whenever the Massey family worked cows, he was there to help as he had his whole life.

Riley was preceded in death by his grandfather, Julian C. Massey of Hood County and his Electra,Texas grandparents, Edgar and Georgia Eakin.

Riley is survived by his loving wife, Jordan Massey and their two sons, Julian Clark Massey and Miles Christopher Massey of Trophy Club. He is also survived by his parents, Mike and Christy Massey of Hood County; brothers, Jason Massey and wife, Laurie of Prosper and Paul Massey and wife, Michelle of Hood County; by nephew, Justin and niece, Michaela, and by Alicia and Alex Marshall. He is survived by his grandmother, Willie Mae Massey of Hood County and by his uncle, Robert Massey and wife, Joanne of Benbrook.

Riley will be brought home to Hood County. The funeral service will be conducted at Wiley’s Funeral Home in Granbury and burial will be in the Fall Creek Cemetery. Please contact Wiley’s as the date and time are pending for the visitation and funeral service.