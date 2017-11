Richard D. Sylvester was born July 30, 1926, in Dallas to Odell And Lois Sylvester Sr. He died Friday, Nov. 17, 2017.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Odell Sylvester Jr.

Richard was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in January of 1960 in Chicago, Illinois.

Memorial service: Saturday Nov. 25, 2017 at 2 p.m., Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 3734 Highway 377, Granbury, TX 76048.