Reverend William “Bill” Nelson, 91, of Granbury, passed away on Monday, November 13, 2017. Service: 1:00 PM, Saturday, November 18, 2017, Calvary Church of Granbury with procession to follow at Ward Branch Cemetery, Glen Rose, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to W. S. and Evelyn Nelson Scholarship Fund, Calvary Church, P.O. Box 1545, Granbury, Texas 76048.

Bill was born on November 3, 1926 in Greer County, Oklahoma to Finis and Oma Nelson. He was a country boy who ran a farm before his U. S. Army service and a Goat Dairy in the 60’s.

As a minister, he helped to build several churches. He built Calvary Church of Granbury in 1973, which he pastored for 27 years. Bill graduated from Gateway College of Evangelism with a B.A. in Pastoral studies in May 1982.

Bill was known for his pretty yard and plentiful vegetable garden. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife: Leta Evelyn Nelson, two brothers, one grandchild, and one great-grandchild.

Bill is survived by his son: Billy Joe Nelson (Linda), daughters: LaQuitta Owen and Gwendolyn Williams, seven grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and many great-great grandchildren.

Wiley Funeral Home made arrangements.