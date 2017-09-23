Rev. William “Bill” Donald McMullen, age 84, passed peacefully at his home in Granbury, TX on September 19, 2017.

Bill was born on July 11, 1933, in Cainsville, MO, to Emma Marie Pearson, and Earnie Wilburn McMullen.

He served in the US Navy, during the Korean War; worked for the Missouri State Patrol, before serving the Lord as a Baptist minister for many years. He also worked as a retirement and nursing home administrator. He took up stained glass as a hobby after retirement and touched many people with his gifts of stained glass angels.

Bill married Goldie Ann Peters in Monterey, CA, on December 24, 1953 and they had three sons. After Goldie’s passing, he married June Taylor in Lubbock, TX and she passed in 2015.

He was preceded in death by both parents, and all of his siblings: Earnie Wilburn McMullen, Jr., Winston “Lee” McMullen, George Kenneth McMullen, Dallas Dale McMullen, and Peggy Ruth (McMullen) Hooks.

Survivors are Patrick (Teresa) McMullen, of CA; Timothy (Becky) McMullen, of TX; Michael (Dayna) McMullen, of TX; and step-daughter Patti Tidwell, of TX, 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Arrangements: Wiley Funeral Home in Granbury.

A memorial service in Granbury will be held at a later date.