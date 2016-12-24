On Dec. 6, 2016, God called Charles O. Hardy, 80, of Fort Worth and formerly of Granbury, home to heaven where he is with his Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ.

Memorial service: Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Granbury, visitation following the service. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the missions projects at First Baptist Church, Granbury, or Sagamore Baptist Church, Fort Worth.

Charles was born Nov. 19, 1936, in Bruce, Mississippi to C. O. and Louise Hardy. In 1980 he moved to Denton, where he met and married his wife, Barbara. They were a loving couple whose faith was the foundation of their marriage.

Charles received his BBA degree from Texas A&M University and his MBA degree from Texas Woman’s University in Denton. His first career was in higher education. He was budget director for the University of Texas at Arlington, the Dallas Independent School District, and Texas Woman’s University. He then became the fiscal vice president at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls and Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches. In 1996 he left higher education to start his second career by attending New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He became pastor of Midway Baptist Church in Jackson, Mississippi, following in the footsteps of his father, grandfather, and brother, who were all pastors. After retiring, he and his wife moved to Granbury where he served as supply and interim pastor at many of the Baptist churches in Granbury and the surrounding area.

Charles loved music, especially singing, and all sports, especially golf. He served as golf coach at Midwestern State University while serving as vice president there.

He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother.

He was preceded in death by his parents, C. O. and Louise Hardy and a stepdaughter, Stacey Ann Marder.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara; son, Steve Hardy and wife, Monica of Arlington; daughter, Cheryl and husband, Bret Springer of Arlington; grandchildren, Ryan Hardy, Emily Hardy, Abby Hardy, Jennifer Schell and Mary Ann Springer; great-grandchild, Adam Haney; brother, Carey and wife, Pam Hardy of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; sister, Rebecca and husband, Johnny Dittrich of New Mexico; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.