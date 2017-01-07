Phyllis Kay Nixon, 67, of Granbury passed away Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Dallas.

Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at Wiley Funeral Home, Granbury. Interment: Long Creek Cemetery.

Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at the funeral home.

Phyllis was born July 28, 1949, in Knox City to Lynn and Hazel Cypert Tankersley. While working as a switchboard receptionist at a car dealership, Gale Nixon came in to buy a car. He didn’t buy a car but stole her heart. They married Sept. 30, 1972, in Lubbock.

Phyllis was a secretary for an oil and gas company. She loved to country dance. She taught her children the importance of cooking and housekeeping, and enjoyed crafts and ceramics.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a nephew, Rob Hollis.

Survivors: Husband, Gale Nixon; children, Jodie and husband, Chuck Sims, and Amanda Nixon; grandchildren, Blake Humble, Chris Sims, Ryder Sims, Avery Sickels and Cali Sickels; sister, Wynette and husband, Jim Hollis; and niece, Holly Hollis.

