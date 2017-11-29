Phillip Daniel (Dan) Treadwell

Dan Treadwell passed away on Nov. 23, 2017 after a great and long battle with cancer.

Dan was born in Artesia, New Mexico on Oct. 3, 1945.

He was a longtime resident of Granbury and surrounding area. Dan was a veteran and a Mason.

He was preceded in death by his wife Vondilene Treadwell in June 2016.

Dan leaves behind two daughters, Rebecca Treadwell McKinzie of Granbury, Sara Treadwell of Denton, and four grandchildren, Alaya, Aceston, Preston and Zander McKinzie, all of Granbury; and one sister, Terri Moss.

We would like to thank Texas Oncology Dr. Ochs and all of her staff, Kindred Hospice, Sarah Reed, Jenny, Kristine, Chidi, Julie and all that helped. Also the company Dragon where he worked. The people there were awesome. We lost a great man and the empty space will remain empty. We would hope your prayers have been beyond strength.