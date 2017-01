Pellam Lester Turner, 73, of Granbury passed away Jan. 8, 2017, in Granbury.

Visitation:1Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Martin’s Funeral Home.

Mr. Turner was born Oct. 10, 1943, in Springfield, Oklahoma, to Elcane Pellam Turner and Ruby Brown Turner.

He was a construction worker and was married to Linda Sue Tepfer Turner.

He is survived by wife, Sue Turner; his children, stepgrandchildren, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Arrangements made by Martin’s Funeral Home.