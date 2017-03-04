Paula Joplin Nunley of Tolar, 68, went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, Feb. 27, 2017.

Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017, at First Baptist Church, Granbury.

Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at Wiley Funeral Home, Granbury.

Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Morrison Funeral Home, Graham.

Graveside service: 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Brooks Cemetery, Graham.

Paula was born Aug. 13, 1948, in Graham to J.W. and Anna Maxine Reedy Joplin. After graduating high school Paula married the love of her life, Gerry Nunley. They spent 32 years together before Gerry went to be with the Lord. Gerry was a pastor for 20 years, all the while Paula was a loving, encouraging, supportive wife and best friend, she was his “rock.” After two years of marriage they moved to Wichita Falls where they spent most of their life.

Paula lived her life for her husband, three children and nine grandchildren. She would do anything to be with her family, such as helping the grandkids move into dorms, attending their sporting events, and at family get-togethers watching them play volleyball and even participating. She would drive to Graham every other weekend to spend time with her dad and sister. She was a dedicated employee at First National Bank and loved playing bunco with friends. Paula will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her mother and her husband.

Survivors: Daughters, Shelley Davis (Norman) and Lindsay Wisdom (Jamie); son, Brent Nunley (Becky); grandchildren, Blake, Sydney and Caden Davis, Shelby, Shaely and Shylar Nunley, and Case, Crue and Karsyn Wisdom; father, J.W. Joplin; sister, Janice Mayo and brother, Norman Joplin and many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements made by Wiley Funeral Home, Granbury.