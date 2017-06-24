Patsy Ruth Beatty, of Granbury, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2017 at Waterview Assisted Living Center in Granbury, TX. Patsy was born on April 30, 1929 in Hobart, OK to Raleigh and Muriel Watkins.

During her career she worked at a small airport in Wichita, Kansas where she met and later married John Beatty (a corporate pilot) on February 17, 1962. In their life journey she had a few brief encounters with some Hollywood stars along the way like flying with Bob Hope and Carol Channing; who called her “John’s redheaded co-pilot”!

Patsy retired in 1990 from General Motors after 25 yrs. of service and shortly after her husband’s death in 1992, she moved to Granbury. Patsy loved visiting with her friends and playing bingo at Waterview Retirement Center. She also enjoyed visiting with her fellow worshippers at Granbury First United Methodist Church every Sunday. She also loved being a Pink Lady at Lake Granbury Medical Center. Patsy never met a stranger.

Patsy loved her family and was always available when needed. She never expected anything in return. Patsy made friends everywhere she went and kept those friendships until her death.

Patsy is survived by her daughter, Pam Light of Euless, TX; her granddaughter, Jamie Pearson and her husband, Ken Pearson of Euless, TX; her sister Rallene and husband Leroy Linstead; sister Lawayne Pace; brother Paul and wife Yulan Watkins; great-grandchildren Emily Pearson, Nathan Pearson and Hannah Pearson; many nieces and nephews and other relatives.

Patsy was preceded in death by her husband, John Beatty and parents, Raleigh and Muriel Watkins and brother Billy Bob Watkins.

A celebration of life will be held at Wiley Funeral Home, 400 E Hwy 377, Granbury, TX 76048 at 2:00 pm on July, 1, 2017.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Alzheimer’s Association @alz.org. Condolences may be made on Patsy Ruth Beatty’s on line guest book at wileyfuneralhome.com

Patsy’s family would like to give a special thank you to all of her caretakers for your loving hands and hearts. And a special mention to Mission Hospice caretakers for loving her so sweetly in your short time together.

Wiley Funeral Home made arrangements.