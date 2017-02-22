Patricia R. Cordell passed away Feb. 10, 2017, in Kingman, Arizona, her winter home! She was a Hood County resident since 2007.

Church Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Kingman, Arizona. Entombment: Mountain View Cemetery in Kingman.

Celebration of Life: Noon til 3 p.m., BPOE Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave., Kingman.

She was born April 16, 1940, in Watertown, South Dakota to father, Homer James Orlando Black and mother, Sadie Juliette (Dahl) Black.

She was married to the love of her life, Mark W.Cordell for 56 years until his passing on April 7, 2016.

Patricia had the privilege of being a stay-at-home mom and they raised two children in Eugene, Oregon. They moved to Portland, Oregon and owned and operated a home building business for 35 years, in addition to restaurants, bars and taverns.

She belonged to many fraternal organizations, including BPOE Elks Lodge, Eagles Lodge, Moose Lodge and the American Legion, always lending a helping hand and a smile.

Her favorite hobbies were sewing and baking pastries for her family and friends. Spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren always brought a warmth and joy to her heart.

Thank you for being a beautiful mother. We will miss you so deeply.

Patricia was predeceased by her father and mother; sisters, Cynthia Renae Black, Darlene Mary Black, Gwendolyn Ann (Black) Giese, Valri Lynn (Black) Benner, and granddaughter, Brianna (Saiz) Cordell.

She is survived by: Daughter, Julie Ann Cordell; son, Mark Stephen Cordell and wife, Dawn (Esterbrook) Cordell; grandchildren, Michael John Cordell, Patricia Joyce Cordell, Stephanie Lynn Cordell, Tracy Renee Cordell, Travis Edward Charles Price; great-grandchildren, Lacy Marie Powers, Despina Alaecia Cordell, Alana Leigh Grace lopez, Brage Alcander Cordell; sisters, Beverly (Black) Gillies, Kay (Black) Carlisle; brother, Garry Lee Black; sister-in-law, Dorothy (Cordell) Ehlebracht; brothers- in-law, Joseph Cordell, Terry Gillies, Ray Carlisle; blessed furbaby, Prince and too many nieces and nephews, friends to mention.