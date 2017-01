Pamela E. Collins, 56, passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, at her home in Hood County.

Pam was born March 12, 1960, in Fort Worth to Bill E. and Samantha Collins.

She was a long-time resident of Granbury, and moved in with family when she became ill.

Pam is survived by her parents and by her siblings, Deric Collins, Lisa Andersen, TJ (Tommy) Collins, and Casey Collins.

A family memorial was held.