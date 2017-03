Opal Duncan, 88, of Granbury went to be with the Lord on March 2, 2017.

She was born July 21, 1928.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, March 5, 2017, at Wiley Funeral Home in Granbury.

Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the funeral home.

Private burial: Monday, March 6, 2017, at Laurel Land in Fort Worth.