Opal Duncan, 88, passed away Thursday, March 2, 2017, in Granbury.

Service: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, March 5, 2017, Wiley Funeral Home Chapel, Granbury. Graveside service: 10 a.m. Monday, March 6, 2017, Laurel Land Memorial Park, Fort Worth.

Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2017, Wiley Funeral Home, Granbury.

Opal was born July 21, 1928, in Dreka, Texas, to Jewel and Althea Wagstaff. She was a loving wife of 71 years to R.O. Duncan; and a loving mother and grandmother. She lived a full and wonderful life and her family was everything to her. She was loved and will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Robert Marshall Duncan and Rickey Jewel Duncan, and grandson, Robert Brian Duncan.

Opal is survived by her husband, R.O. Duncan; children, Vickie Collins, Mike Duncan (wife, Dray), Linda Ewing (husband, Edward); grandchildren, Cary, Chris, Ian, Tony, Haylie, Tanner, Alexandria, Adriana, and Alaina; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Kylee, Ryder, Roadie, Reese, Kylie, Ryan, Josie, Cooper, Luke and Jacob; sisters, Bobbie Enmon, Sue Gomez, Patsy Russell (husband, Bob), and beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.

Arrangements made by Wiley Funeral Home.