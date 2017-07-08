Onalee Jean Barksdale, 80, of Weatherford, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday evening, July 2, 2017, at her home surrounded by her family. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 10 A.M., on Tuesday, July 11, at Harmony Baptist Church, 242 Harmony Road, in Weatherford, Texas. Burial will be private at a later date.

Onalee was born on January 6, 1937, in Auburn Heights, Michigan, to James and Bessie Horton. Onalee was the matriarch of her family and was known as “Mimi” to many. She always put her God and her family first. A devout Christian, Onalee was a 60 year member of Harmony Baptist Church. She enjoyed outdoor activities including camping and keeping her flower garden. She was an excellent cook.

Most of all, Onalee will be remembered for being a mother to many, for her smile, for her outgoing and giving nature, and her devotion to her grandchildren.

Onalee is survived by her children, Jay Earlie (Jan) Barksdale, Terry O’Neill (Denise) Barksdale, Tina Louise Barksdale Griffin, and Eric Allen Barksdale; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and by her sisters-in-law, Joan Horton and Sheila Barksdale.

In addition to her parents, Onalee was preceded in death by her husband, Conrad O. Barksdale; and by her brother, George Horton.