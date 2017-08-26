Okley Virgil Moss passed peacefully on August 9, 2017 to be with his Heavenly Father and the love of his life, Lavern, who had passed 53 days earlier. At the time of his death he resided in Granbury.

Memorial service: FUMC Hurst at 2 pm on Wednesday, August 30. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Meals on Wheels of Hood County, P.O. Box 849, Granbury, TX, 76048.

On April 13, 1946 he married LaVern Davenport. They had four children. They resided in Fort Worth for 20 years before moving to Hurst for 50 years. In January of 2017 they moved to Granbury to be near family.

Okley’s 94 years of life held many memories for his family. He served proudly in the US Army and worked for the Santa Fe railroad for over 37 years in many capacities. His children recall taking many trips across the country and many of those were by train. He loved people and you would always find him helping his family, neighbors and his church. His children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were a huge part of his life. They remember camping trips, square dancing, taking walks and riding the tandem bicycle.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, son, Alan Moss, grandson, Matthew Henderson, twin sister, Onie Mae Ostrokol.

He is survived by his children Marilyn and John Luton, Sharon and Burt Lewis, Terry and Steve Malone and extended family and friends. We were truly blessed to have such loving parents.