Oakley Axell McGowen of Granbury was born August 18, 2017 to his parents Glenn McGowen & Kayla Cork. He passed away 8 short days later on August 26, 2017 in his mother & father’s arms. Oakley had the pleasure of touching very many lives in his short time with us & still continues to do so.

Oakley will be missed by his big sister Leigha & Big brother Leighton. Grandfathers Robert McGowen, Barry Butler and Michael Cork. Grandmothers Chandra Ross, Rhonda House and Debbie McCarrel. Great Grandparents Brenda and Woody Tracy. Glenda and Gary House. Lois and Leonard McGowan Sr. Charles and Marie Mays. Aunts and Uncles Cassidy Butler, Kaitlynn Webb, Briana Miller and Hannah Cork. Cousins Kimberlynn and Jax Webb. Oakley left behind a very big and loving family and will be greatly missed along with his Uncle Robert Amzi McGowen and his Great Grandmother Cynthia Ann Rose along with many other loving family members.

Wiley Funeral Home made arrangements.