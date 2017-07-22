Natasha Klock Hobart of Granbury, 70, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 in Granbury, Texas.

Service: 10:00 AM, Saturday, July 22, 2017, Wiley Funeral Home Chapel, Granbury.

Interment: Holly Hills Memorial Park, Granbury.

Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Friday, July 21, 2017, Wiley Funeral Home, Granbury.

Natasha was born on March 3, 1947 in Fort Worth, Texas to Basil and Hazel Klock. She married Robert Clarence Hobart on May 21, 1966 in Fort Worth, Texas.

She loved spending time with her family. Cooking was a specialty of hers. She enjoyed collecting nutcrackers and was a member of a Pokeno group.

Natasha was preceded in death by her husband Robert in 2005.

Natasha is survived by her sons: David Hobart and wife Alicia, Todd Hobart and wife Kim, Greg Hobart and wife Cyndi, grandchildren: Anthony, Jason, Samantha, Adam, Victoria, Lindsey, Brett and Shawn, and several great grandchildren.

Wiley Funeral Home made arrangements.