Mollie J. Curnutt, 88, a resident of Granbury, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, August 30, 2017.

Graveside service: 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 5, 2017, at Holly Hills Mausoleum, Granbury.

Mollie was born on January 4, 1929 in Dallas, Texas to David and Marie Harris Conine. Mollie was the oldest of 5 children. She married Jimmie Curnutt in 1945 and they had 4 children. She was a member of the Acton Baptist Church. Mollie liked to sew and knit. She enjoyed doing crafts and working on taxes. She was a member of the Women’s Extension Group and loved doing demos at stores. Mollie was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jimmie Curnutt. Mollie will be missed by all who loved her.

Survivors: Daughters, Sharon Flannery and husband Jim, Sally Reis and husband Mark; sons, John Curnutt and wife Elizabeth and Richard Curnutt; 9 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren; brothers David Conine and wife Carol, Darrell Conine and wife Sandra; sisters Linda Trammel and Debbie Payne and husband Alan.

Arrangements by Martin’s Funeral Home.