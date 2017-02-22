Miranda Deneane Sullivent, 34, of Tolar, passed away Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Granbury.

Funeral services: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at Stephenville Funeral Home with Ronnie Shackleford officiating. Interment: Rock Church Cemetery in Hood County.

Visitation: 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at the funeral home.

Miranda was born March 28, 1982, in Tallahassee, Florida, to Bill Miller and Saundra Watkins. She married the love of her life, Buford Sullivent Jr., June 18, 2001, in Kingsland, Georgia. Miranda was a graduate of Camden County High School in Kingsland, Georgia, and was a loving wife and mother, staying home to raise her children.

She was a member of the Cedar Point Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Buford Sullivent Jr. of Tolar; children, Loden Kade Sullivent and Brennan Stocks Sullivent of Tolar; father, Bill Miller of Jacksonville, Florida; mother, Saundra Watkins of Folkston, Florida; brother, Cody Miller of Kingsland, Georgia; grandfather, Edgar C. Miller of Jacksonville, Florida; aunts, Janie K. Brennan, and Peggy Miller both of Jacksonville, Florida; mother and father in-law, Johnnie and Buford Sullivent Sr. of Bluff Dale; and many nieces, nephews, and loving family.

She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Joscellen Sullivent; and grandmother, Jane W. Miller.

