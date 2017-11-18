Mindy Schaffer Powers Gorrono, 90, formerly of Pecan Plantation, passed away on Tuesday, November 14, 2017. Graveside service: 1:00 PM, Friday, November 17, 2017, Holly Hills Memorial Park, Granbury, Texas.

Mindy was born in Pelly, Texas (Baytown) to Henry and Frances Schaffer. She was raised in Waco, TX and was a graduate from Baylor University. She was a longtime resident of Houston, Texas before retiring with Joseph to Pecan Plantation, Granbury TX. She spent her last 10 years at Autumn Leaves, Dallas, TX. She was a classy lady and loved by all. Her passion was singing Baptist hymns at church services.

Mindy was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Gorrono, who passed in 1995; first husband Truett Powers, and all of her siblings.

Mindy is survived by her children: Cheryl West, Houston, TX ,Howard Powers (Valerie), Plano, TX Barbara Kellett (Steve) Caddo Mills, TX, and Donna Spivey (Randy) Mesquite, TX, 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Wiley Funeral Home made arrangements.