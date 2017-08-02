Michael Rory Turnbow of Springtown and formerly of Granbury, passed away Friday, July 28, 2017 in Weatherford. He was 58.

Service: 3 p.m. Wednesday at Wiley Funeral Home in Granbury. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to American Cancer Society, Oak Trail Shores Volunteer Fire Dept. or Weatherford ISD Education Foundation.

Michael was born March 27, 1959 in Dallas to Leland and Geraldine Simmons Turnbow. He married Paula Owens on Dec. 27, 1991 in Granbury. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Lipan, loved his family and was very passionate about his nine grandchildren. Michael was a floor technician at Granbury High School, Lake Granbury Medical Center and Weatherford ISD. He never knew a stranger, everyone was family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leland and Geraldine Turnbow and by a brother, Steve Turnbow.

Survivors: Wife of 26 years, Paula Turnbow; daughter, Chrystl Turnbow; sons, Curtis Stone and wife, Laura and Chris Stone and wife, Sonya; sister, Lisa Applegate and husband, Darrell; brother, John Turnbow; grandchildren, Blaze, Kyran, Keira, Joslyn, Maelynn, Ryder, Livy, Matty and Mason; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Wiley Funeral Home made arrangements.