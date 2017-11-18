Michael (Mike) Lee McDonald was born in Coos Bay, Oregon on December 16, 1954. Mike was adopted at birth by Abraham McDonald and Mollie Handelman McDonald. Mike passed away on November 11, 2017 from complications of pancreatic cancer. At the time of his death, Mike was at home with his wife and children and their spouses.

Mike had lived in the Granbury area for 29 years and was an employee of Dealer’s Electrical Supply Company. Having started with a Journeyman Electrician degree in the late 1970’s, he continued education while working and became an Electrical Automation Engineer with a specialty in Variable Frequency drives.

Mike had a great passion for all things automated. He had a keen sense of humor and managed to leave people with a chuckle even in the worst of circumstances. He was an accomplished Marksman with an ability to lead and teach others. He enjoyed camping, motorcycles and spending time helping others.

He was a man with a “Can Do Attitude.” Less than 12 hours before he left this earth, he said in the presence of his wife and children, “I have the best family in the world.”

Mike is preceded in death by his Father, Abraham McDonald.

He is survived by his Mother, Mollie (Millie) McDonald of Idabel, OK, his wife Connie McDonald of Granbury, TX, and two sons, Jeremy Michael McDonald and girlfriend Teleasha of Joplin, MO and Steven Lee McDonald and wife Jennifer of Tolar, TX. Also survived by Jennifer’s four children who considered him to be “Grandpa.” As well as in-laws who loved him dearly, nephews, nieces and great nephews and nieces, and a multitude of loving friends.

Services will be conducted by Wiley Funeral Home in Granbury, TX.

Visitation: Thursday November 16, Wiley Funeral Home, 6:00-8:00 PM.

Memorial Service and Special Honor Ceremony at 1:00 PM Saturday, November 18, at Cerro Gordo Cemetery Pavilion up the hill from State Line Baptist Church, 924 HWY 380 W., Winthrop, AR 71866 with internment following at the Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shriners to honor Mike’s love and appreciation for the wonderful work they do for children.