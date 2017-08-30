Michael James McLaughlin, age 71, died of cancer on August 24, 2017, in his home in Granbury with his family by his side.

Mike is survived by his wife, Ann Rose McLaughlin, of Granbury, TX; his daughter, Marsi McLaughlin Davis (with husband Robert) of Chattanooga, TN; his daughter, Jennifer McHenry (with husband Darren) of Flower Mound, TX; and his McHenry grandsons, Bryce and Grant McHenry.

Michael is also survived by his sister, Carol Bachman (with her husband, Steve) of Athens, GA; his brother, Tom McLaughlin (with wife Maggie) of Salt Lake City, UT.

Michael grew up with parents Merrill and Eleanor McLaughlin in San Diego, CA. He graduated from San Diego State with a degree in Marketing while sailing competitively at the collegiate level.

He met his wife, Ann Rose, in 1969, in Leesville, LA while stationed in Fort Polk as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army during the Vietnam War. They were married in 1971 and moved back to San Diego. In 1979, he moved with his wife and daughters to Chattanooga, TN where he continued sailing and building racing sailboats as a career. Michael was a great family man, a loving husband, father, grandfather and a dear friend to many. Michael was a deacon in the Presbyterian Church. He had a kind smile, a humble spirit and a servant’s heart. His wood craftsmanship has been shared with many friends and family.

A memorial service is scheduled for Michael McLaughlin on August 31st, 7 pm, at First Presbyterian Church of Granbury with a slide show reception to follow in the fellowship hall. Reverend Drew Travis will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Michael’s life. The family would like to thank friends and family for generosity of food and expressions of love and devotion to the McLaughlin family. Donations can be sent to First Presbyterian Church of Granbury, Hospice, or MD Anderson.