Michael C. Williams, 67, of Joshua passed away Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Joshua.

Memorial service: 11 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2017, in the Godley United Methodist Church in Godley, Pastor Rudy Rudewick officiating.

Visitation: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017 at the church.

Mr. Williams was born Dec. 27, 1949, in Fort Worth to Eugene Scott and Margie Ann Sedberry Williams. He married Diane Denise Condray on July 13, 1990, on the Flying Cloud in Road Town, Tortola British Virgin Islands.

Mr. Williams worked as a customer and community relations manager and pilot for Tarrant Regional Water District until retiring. He enjoyed flying, photography, sailing and hunting with his son and friends. He attended Godley United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his beloved wife, Diane Williams of Joshua; daughter, Kimberly Williams of Fort Worth; son, Cy Williams of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Carly Sanders (husband, Lance) and Cash Campbell; great-grandson, Gavin; sister-in-law, Linda Condray; and a host of other relatives and friends who will miss him greatly.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Jeanie Williams.

