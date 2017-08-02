Mary Sue Malone, 83, passed away on Sunday, July 16 at home in Granbury. Born in Lansing, Michigan daughter of Edwin J. and Elsie Brown. A graduate of St. Paul School of Nursing and Incarnate Word College; R.N., B.S. M.S. and was just six hours shy of her PHD. After her nursing career, she worked at St. Paul Insurance Co. then enjoyed working in Granbury as a home Health nurse. She always enjoyed helping people she touched more lives than we can count.

She loved to and always found time to enjoy shopping sharing the joys of finding just the right thing! In Granbury, she enjoyed participating in the New Comers and the Book Club also traveling the country with her husband enjoying the great outdoors. Everyday included wine, chocolate, and ice cream, she loved playing the piano and taking Izzy for walks.

She is survived by husband of 21 years Samuel Malone, daughter Lorrie married to David Scott, granddaughter Brandi married to Bryce Benton great grandchildren Jordyn and Clayton, granddaughter Brittani married to Rick Miller.

The memorial service will be held on August 5, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. at Wiley Funeral Home 400 Hwy. 377 E. Granbury TX 76048.

Wiley Funeral Home made arrangements.