Mary E. Winchester, 94, of Granbury passed away Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.

Graveside service: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, in Greenwood Memorial Park, Fort Worth. Visitation: Noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service at Greenwood.

Mary was born June 16, 1922, in Seagoville. She was an Army veteran of World War II. She was a longtime resident of Granbury and a member of First Baptist of Granbury.

Mary was active in homebound ministries. She was an avid seamstress, enjoyed fishing, board games, and puzzles with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James “Jimmy” Winchester, brother, Olen Burgess and sister, Billie Ruth Farmer.

Survivors: Daughters, Patricia Thornton and Phyllis Taylor; grandchildren, Dede Munoz (husband, Andy), David Monday (wife, Joani), Bryan Thornton (wife, April), Derek Macias (wife, Kim), Amber Day (husband, Chris); 17 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.