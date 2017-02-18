Martine Anne Turrey, 46, of Granbury went to be with the Lord on Feb. 13, 2017.

Memorial service: 2 p.m. Saturday Feb. 18, 2017, at Martin Cemetery on the Diamond A Ranch in Lipan.

She was born Oct. 5, 1970, in Abilene. Her father’s military career allowed the family a lot of travel, including living in California and Europe. She later returned to Texas to raise her family.

Martine was a kind and vibrant woman that loved the Lord. Her caring nature was unparalleled and she was always seeking to help others. She was active and played sports in school. She loved to swim, skate and ski in California; where the sun was almost as radiant as she was. The family will fondly remember her, having spent beautiful moments together throughout their lives.

Martine is survived by her loving mother and stepfather, Arlette and Dr. William Johnson; her three sons that she adored, Timothy, Matthew and Hunter; two sisters, Catherine Riggs and Brigitte King; brother, Andrew Johnson; and a niece and nephew that loved her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her father, Neil Pogue and her brother, Kim Robert Pogue.