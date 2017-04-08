Marjorie Virginia Cummings Love McDaniel, 94, passed away Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Granbury.

Graveside service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Newberry Cemetery in Millsap.

Marjorie was born July 18, 1922, in Rison, Arkansas, to John and Emma A. Duce Cummings.

Survivors: Son, Vernon T. (wife, Linda C.) Love; daughter, Martha Sue (husband, Fred W.) Puckett; grandsons, Derek Lee (wife, Angela) Love, Robert R. (wife, Carrie G.) Davis; Gary E. Davis, Todd E. Brookes and Scott A. Brookes; great-grandchildren, Nathan E. Davis, Keaton T. Love and Abby N. Love.

Arrangements by Wiley Funeral Home.