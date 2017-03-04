Marjorie Maude Apple of Granbury was born July 31, 1923, in Bristol, England, to Walter and Livinia Horler. She passed quietly at the age of 93, Feb. 17, 2017, bound for a much better place to be with her Lord. Services were held recently.

Marjorie met her dashing American husband Jim in Paris during World War II and they married in her parents’ garden in Newquay, Cornwall. After the war, they sailed to the United States, Jim on a troop ship and Marjorie a few months later on the Queen Mary with a ship full of war brides.

Jim and Marj started their stateside life together in Galveston, Texas. They moved to Fort Worth in 1950 where they lived for over 50 years, both working for the Corps of Engineers. Marjorie was also secretary at Meadowbrook Church of Christ where Jim served as an elder. She was a devoted Christian and trained her children in not only the things of life, but matters of the Spirit. She remained in Fort Worth after Jim’s death, and eventually moved to Granbury, to be closer to her children. She resided at the Harbor Lakes Nursing Facility in Granbury during her final years.

She is remembered by family and friends for her indomitable spirit, English accent, love of all things English, her own English garden on Arden Place, her laughter, her joy of singing, and the ability to talk to anyone, known or stranger. And, of course, her great love of animals.

Marjorie is survived by her three children and their mates, Mary and Dave Strome, Paul and Laurie Bodine, and Margaret and Stan McBroom. She leaves 10 grandchildren (Abigail, Anna, Erica, Gayla, Haley, Jeff, Jennie-Laurie, Rachel, Sara, and Stacy) and 12 great-grandchildren (Arden, Elizabeth, Grace E., Grace M., Hannah, Jake, Jeremy, Lucy, Luke, Mathis, Rebekah, and Sarah), plus numerous British and American nephews and nieces and a host of wonderful friends.

Donations may be made to your preferred animal charity.