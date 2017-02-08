Maria Magdalena Tummillo, 83, of Benbrook and formerly of Granbury, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.

Memorial services: 11a.m., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Granbury and at St. Patrick Cathedral in El Paso.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (www.mskcc.org)

She was born in El Paso to Victor and Frances (Padilla) Salazar.

Maria was the wife of Anthony J. Tummillo, mother of Gerrianne Waring, Debra Goodman, Michael Tummillo and Lynda MacFarland. She had nine grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

Maria “Maggie” was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She loved her family, music, reading and dancing. She was a woman of great faith who passed that on to her children.

Arrangements made by Martin’s Funeral Home.