Manuel Martinez, 87, of Granbury passed away Saturday, April 15, 2017.

Graveside service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Elizondo-Martinez Cemetery in Granbury. Rosary: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at Wiley Funeral Home, Granbury, visitation following.

Manuel was born Dec. 25, 1929, in Mexico to Helardo and Deloris Sanchez Martinez.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline Elizondo in 1997. Manuel was a member of the Catholic Church and was a hardworking man. He worked for Pecan Plantation until 1973 and worked at the Lime Plant for 24 years.

Survivors: Children, James Martinez, Cruz (wife, Cindy) Martinez, Estella Martinez, Roberto Martinez, Carlos Martinez and Martina Martinez; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Ophelia Martinez and Ezekeo Martinez.