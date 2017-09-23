Maggie Stanfield, 102, of Granbury, passed away on Sunday, September 17, 2017 surrounded by her loving family.

Service: 11:00 AM, Wednesday, September 20, 2017, Martin’s Funeral Home Chapel, Granbury, Interment: Acton Cemetery, Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Tuesday, Martin’s Funeral Home.

Maggie was born on March 13, 1915 in Moran, Texas to Bailey and Annie Hock. She was a member of Brazos Covenant Ministries, enjoyed services at the Courtyards and drove the “Old” people to church until she was 99. She modeled faith for her family and prayed for each family member by name daily. She was known by all for her life of service to others.

Maggie was an amazing seamstress and loved to cook. She enjoyed dominos, bingo, fishing and family reunions.

Maggie is survived by sons: Ron Stanfield and wife Sherri, Gary Stanfield and wife Doris, daughter: Janice Tankersley, grandchildren: Tammy Worley and husband John, Ainslee Thatcher and husband Thomas, Laura Dafoe and husband John, Heather Ludwig, Jason Stanfield and Josh Stanfield, 13 great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, and sisters: Frankie Sprouse and Thelma Smith.

Maggie was preceded in death by her husband: Fred Stanfield and three brothers and three sisters.

Wiley Funeral Home made arrangements.