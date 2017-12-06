Mack C. Rudsenske went to be with the Lord on Nov. 29, 2017. He was born a Texan in San Antonio and he died a Texan in Granbury. He loved his wife of 57 years, Carolyn, his sons, Scott and Todd, and daughter-in-law Susan. He was a very proud grandparent of Ava, Blair and Whitney, whom he spent much of his time spoiling, especially when it came to ice cream and rides in his golf cart. He gave three very important things to his family that reside with them today: a desire for education; a willingness to work hard; and, a moral compass.

He was a graduate of psychology at Baylor University and a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. While he spent most of his professional life as a real estate developer and broker helping people buy a house or finding the perfect location for their business, he most enjoyed helping to counsel his clients on how to establish a home or achieve success as an entrepreneur.

He served as president of the DeSoto Chamber of Commerce in 1976 and was voted Outstanding Man of the Year for the DeSoto Community in 1985. He also served as president of the DeSoto Jaycees and member of the Lions Club while also helping to establish the DeSoto Presbyterian Church. Besides the accolades, he gave his time and his heart to his neighbors, friends and church.

A long-time Dallas Cowboy fan, he can now yell for them, and at Jerry Jones, while watching through the roof of Cowboys Stadium (and no doubt helped lead them to victory over the Redskins the day after he left the Earth). Other hobbies included golfing with his friends and the first day of deer season.

Finally, his story would not be complete if the love for his dogs were not mentioned here. We know that he is in a better place surrounded by his four-legged friends Beau, Belle, Bear, Pepper, Triste and Brandi.

His memorial service will be in January and arranged by First Presbyterian Church in Granbury.