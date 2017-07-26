M. Levonne Harris, a longtime resident of Granbury, TX, passed away Thursday, July 20, 2017. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, July 24, 2017 at Willow Cemetery, Haskell, TX. Services are under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Haskell.

Levonne was born on March 4, 1927 to Ruby (Littlejohn) and William James Overstreet. She married Wayne Harris on October 18, 1965 in Pampa, TX.

She enjoyed traveling with her husband, she was a wonderful cook, and loved sewing. Levonne also loved her cats, and dogs.

She is survived by her son, George Gundersen of Granbury; nephew, Jimmy Harris of Tuscola; and niece, Cindy Hamilton of Edmond, OK.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Ruby (Littlejohn) Overstreet; father, William James Overstreet; husband, Wayne Harris; step-daughter, Kathy Manske; step-son, Michael Harris; sister, Mary; and brother, Charles.

